Milkshakes in Deer Park

Deer Park restaurants
Toast

Deer Park restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

My Cookie Dealer pop up2

1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet, Deer Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thick Mint Milkshake$9.00
Mint flavored syrup, 1/4 lb mint chocolate delight cookie, crushed Andes mint candies blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & Andes mint candies.
CTC Milkshake$9.00
1/4 lb CTC Cereal Cookie, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal, blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed cinnamon toast crunch cereal.
PB OH-O Brownie Milkshake$9.50
Peanut Butter Sauce, 1/4 lb PB Oh-O Brownie Cookie, Reeses' Peanut butter cups blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, an Oreo, a brownie and peanut butter sauce.
More about My Cookie Dealer pop up2
526bc782-e04a-4ba1-9fe8-f2418ca42018 image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burger Byte

528 COMMACK RD, DEER PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Milkshake$5.99
More about Burger Byte

Garlic Parmesan

