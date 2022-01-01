Milkshakes in Deer Park
My Cookie Dealer pop up2
1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet, Deer Park
|Thick Mint Milkshake
|$9.00
Mint flavored syrup, 1/4 lb mint chocolate delight cookie, crushed Andes mint candies blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & Andes mint candies.
|CTC Milkshake
|$9.00
1/4 lb CTC Cereal Cookie, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal, blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed cinnamon toast crunch cereal.
|PB OH-O Brownie Milkshake
|$9.50
Peanut Butter Sauce, 1/4 lb PB Oh-O Brownie Cookie, Reeses' Peanut butter cups blended with chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, an Oreo, a brownie and peanut butter sauce.