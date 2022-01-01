Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach restaurants
Deerfield Beach restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Jefe Luchador

27 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (3473 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN ANCIENT GRAIN BURRITO$10.99
your choice of plant based protein, ancient grain rice blend, refried beans, guacamole,
pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro, lettuce, wrapped in locally made flour tortilla
BURRITO "PHATTY"$9.99
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
Burrito Social - Deerfield

2060 NE 2nd St, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRINGOS BURRITOS$14.75
Ground Beef-Filled with Crispy French Fries-Refried Beans-Queso-Raw Onion-Crema and Cilantro
CALI-STYLE BURRITO
MANNY 'S CARNITAS BURRITO$15.49
9 Hour Braised Pork-Cilantro Lime White Rice-Crispy French Fries-Pork Rinds-Salsa Verde-Black Beans-Bacon-Sour Cream-Fajita Veggies-Queso Fresco-Monterrey Jack-Chipotle Crema
