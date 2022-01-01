Burritos in Deerfield Beach
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Jefe Luchador
27 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach
|VEGAN ANCIENT GRAIN BURRITO
|$10.99
your choice of plant based protein, ancient grain rice blend, refried beans, guacamole,
pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro, lettuce, wrapped in locally made flour tortilla
|BURRITO "PHATTY"
|$9.99
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
Burrito Social - Deerfield
2060 NE 2nd St, Deerfield
|GRINGOS BURRITOS
|$14.75
Ground Beef-Filled with Crispy French Fries-Refried Beans-Queso-Raw Onion-Crema and Cilantro
|CALI-STYLE BURRITO
|MANNY 'S CARNITAS BURRITO
|$15.49
9 Hour Braised Pork-Cilantro Lime White Rice-Crispy French Fries-Pork Rinds-Salsa Verde-Black Beans-Bacon-Sour Cream-Fajita Veggies-Queso Fresco-Monterrey Jack-Chipotle Crema