Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Deerfield Beach
/
Deerfield Beach
/
Chips And Salsa
Deerfield Beach restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Burrito Social - Deerfield - 2060 NE 2nd St
2060 NE 2nd St, Deerfield
No reviews yet
CHIPS&SALSA
$3.99
4oz of fresh made salsa with large portion of chips
More about Burrito Social - Deerfield - 2060 NE 2nd St
MARIACHI XPRESS
1002 East Newport Center Drive, Deerfield Beach
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about MARIACHI XPRESS
Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield Beach
Brisket
Rangoon
Penne
Shrimp Tacos
Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken
Lobsters
Flan
More near Deerfield Beach to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(395 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(138 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(135 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1213 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1068 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(816 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston