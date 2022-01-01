Deerfield Coffeehouse

Olde Town Coffee House

No reviews yet

A family owned cafe that takes pride in our food, service, and the town of Cottage Grove. There was a lot of history made on Main Street, and we designed our building to be a reminder of that. Our all American breakfast and lunch menu offers a wide variety of delicious options. We are best known for our ALL DAY breakfast and hearty skillets, but, don't forget to try our juicy burger. It's made from our very own, locally bred and raised ground beef!

