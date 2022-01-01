Go
Deerfield Coffeehouse

Serving the community one cup of coffee at a time! We also serve breakfasts, lunches, and amazing bakery delights. We are happy to prep your food and have it ready for Pick Up!

DONUTS

50 N Main St

Avg 5 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Latte 20 oz$4.74
Espresso with steamed milk and caramel.
Honeylicious 20 oz$4.74
A local favorite made with local goods - Sundance Meadows Honey and cinnamon in Sassy Cow steamed milk with Deerfield Coffee Company espresso.
Bagels$1.99
Enjoy New York bagels? We have the best - Just Bagels! Select from a variety of flavors. We also have Gluten-Free Everything or Plain bagels!
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Burrito$5.99
Freshly made eggs (contains milk), shredded cheddar cheese, house-made chipotle mayo, and Fischer Family Farm sausage wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla.
Flavored Latte 20 oz$4.74
A double shot of our custom blend espresso with steamed milk and your choice of flavor. Don't see the flavor you want? Put it in the comments and we'll see what we can do!
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Bagel of your choice with freshly made eggs (contains milk), shredded cheddar cheese, house-made chipotle mayo, and Jones Dairy Farm sausage.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Burrito$5.99
Freshly made eggs (contains milk), shredded cheddar cheese, house-made chipotle mayo, and Fischer Family farm bacon wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla.
Mocha 20 oz$4.74
Hollander chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Bagel of your choice with freshly made eggs (contains milk), shredded cheddar cheese, house-made chipotle mayo, and Jones Dairy Farm bacon.
Chai Latte 20 oz$4.25
Rishi Masal Chai with steamed milk. A spicy tea latte that is refreshing iced and comforting warm.
Location

Deerfield WI

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
