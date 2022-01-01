Deerfield restaurants you'll love

Deerfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Deerfield

Deerfield's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Greek
Must-try Deerfield restaurants

Egg Harbor Cafe image

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Garden Scrambler$10.00
Mushroom, spinach and tomato scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

649 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Super Burro$12.95
Burrito Filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions & Sour Cream. Topped with Melted Cheese & your Choice of Salsa
Enchiladas$12.95
3 Enchiladas Topped with Cheese Sour Cream and your Choice of Salsa: Pick your Filling
Tacos$10.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
More about El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
Carson's Ribs of image

 

Carson's Ribs of

200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cole Slaw Pint$7.00
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
Garbage Salad$14.00
Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Extra BBQ Sauce$1.00
Extra Side of Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Delicious Barbecue Sauce
More about Carson's Ribs of
King Shabu Shabu image

SHABU-SHABU • HOT POT

King Shabu Shabu

2055 Milwaukee Ave, Riverwoods

Avg 4.3 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bao$3.00
Select one of our delicious fillings served in a steamed Asian bun.
3 Baos$8.00
Select your favorite flavor to fill 3 Bao buns.
Edamame Hummus$8.00
Vegan and gluten-free hummus made from edamame beans. Served with your choice of fried lotus and potato chips or fresh carrots.
More about King Shabu Shabu
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch image

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caliente Wrap$11.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions,
pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with
a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up
in a large flour tortilla with salsa
on the side.
Bacon & Eggs$11.49
Peach wood smoked bacon.
Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
BYO Omelette$11.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
Yianni's Opa image

 

Yianni's Opa

2535 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tzatziki$9.00
Creamy cucumber yogurt spread
Horiatiki Salad$8.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini
Greek Salad$7.00
Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini
More about Yianni's Opa
Restaurant banner

 

Joe Donut - Deerfield

636 Deerfield Rd suite d, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joe Donut - Deerfield
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Deerfield

Omelettes

French Toast

