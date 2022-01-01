Deerfield restaurants you'll love
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Popular items
|Matt's Meaty Skillet
|$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Garden Scrambler
|$10.00
Mushroom, spinach and tomato scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
649 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield
|Popular items
|El Super Burro
|$12.95
Burrito Filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions & Sour Cream. Topped with Melted Cheese & your Choice of Salsa
|Enchiladas
|$12.95
3 Enchiladas Topped with Cheese Sour Cream and your Choice of Salsa: Pick your Filling
|Tacos
|$10.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
Carson's Ribs of
200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Popular items
|Cole Slaw Pint
|$7.00
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
|Garbage Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
|Extra BBQ Sauce
|$1.00
Extra Side of Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Delicious Barbecue Sauce
SHABU-SHABU • HOT POT
King Shabu Shabu
2055 Milwaukee Ave, Riverwoods
|Popular items
|Bao
|$3.00
Select one of our delicious fillings served in a steamed Asian bun.
|3 Baos
|$8.00
Select your favorite flavor to fill 3 Bao buns.
|Edamame Hummus
|$8.00
Vegan and gluten-free hummus made from edamame beans. Served with your choice of fried lotus and potato chips or fresh carrots.
FRENCH FRIES
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
|Popular items
|Caliente Wrap
|$11.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions,
pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with
a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up
in a large flour tortilla with salsa
on the side.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$11.49
Peach wood smoked bacon.
Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
|BYO Omelette
|$11.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Yianni's Opa
2535 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn
|Popular items
|Tzatziki
|$9.00
Creamy cucumber yogurt spread
|Horiatiki Salad
|$8.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Joe Donut - Deerfield
636 Deerfield Rd suite d, Deerfield
