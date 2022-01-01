Avocado toast in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve avocado toast
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Our thick-cut whole grain toast with fresh
mashed avocado, extra virgin Greek olive
oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Sprinkled
with our signature spices and served with 2
cage-free eggs, any style