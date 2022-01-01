Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Deerfield

Go
Deerfield restaurants
Toast

Deerfield restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.99
Our thick-cut whole grain toast with fresh
mashed avocado, extra virgin Greek olive
oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt. Sprinkled
with our signature spices and served with 2
cage-free eggs, any style
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield

Hummus

Pancakes

Crepes

Chilaquiles

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Crab Cakes

Filet Mignon

Map

More near Deerfield to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston