Caesar salad in Deerfield

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICIKEN
|$18.99
GRILLED CHICKEN, CRISPY ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE CROUTONS AND SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE
Carson's Ribs of Deerfield -
200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$25.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet, romaine, parmesan, & homemade croutons come together with our velvety Caesar dressing. All to-go salads come with our extraordinary homemade dressings on the side.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, & homemade croutons come together with our velvety Caesar dressing. All to-go salads come with our extraordinary homemade dressings on the side.