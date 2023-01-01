Caesar salad in Deerfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICIKEN$18.99
GRILLED CHICKEN, CRISPY ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE CROUTONS AND SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE
More about Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs of Deerfield -

200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$25.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet, romaine, parmesan, & homemade croutons come together with our velvety Caesar dressing. All to-go salads come with our extraordinary homemade dressings on the side.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, & homemade croutons come together with our velvety Caesar dressing. All to-go salads come with our extraordinary homemade dressings on the side.
More about Carson's Ribs of Deerfield -

