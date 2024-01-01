Ceviche in Deerfield

Dive into the vibrant world of our Citrus-Marinated Ceviche, where the freshest catch meets a burst of citrus. Premium seafood is delicately marinated in a freshly squeezed lime lemon juice, enhancing its natural flavors. Tossed with crisp red onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and cilantro, and sliced avocado, this refreshing dish is a feast for the senses.

Served chilled with a side of crunchy corn tostadas

