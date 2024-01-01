Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Deerfield

Deerfield restaurants
Deerfield restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Nativo Mexican Cuisine - 2535 Waukegan Road

2535 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CITRUS-MARINATED CEVICHE$15.00
Dive into the vibrant world of our Citrus-Marinated Ceviche, where the freshest catch meets a burst of citrus. Premium seafood is delicately marinated in a freshly squeezed lime lemon juice, enhancing its natural flavors. Tossed with crisp red onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and cilantro, and sliced avocado, this refreshing dish is a feast for the senses.
Served chilled with a side of crunchy corn tostadas
More about Nativo Mexican Cuisine - 2535 Waukegan Road
Main pic

 

Tlacoyo - 720 unit C Waukegan Road

720 unit C Waukegan Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CEVICHE$15.75
Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, or Mixed. Lime, Pico de Gallo, Salt and Pepper
More about Tlacoyo - 720 unit C Waukegan Road

