Chicken salad sandwiches in Deerfield

Deerfield restaurants
Deerfield restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$15.99
PULLED CHICKEN DRESSEIN IN OUR SECRET SAUCE WITH CRAISINS, GREEN APPLE, ALMOND SLICES, CRISPY CELERY SERVED ON MULTI GRAIN BREAD
More about Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread
More about Eggspresso

