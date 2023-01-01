Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Deerfield

Go
Deerfield restaurants
Toast

Deerfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CITRUS GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$15.99
More about Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Eggspresso

Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield

Filet Mignon

Chilaquiles

Omelettes

Grilled Chicken

Fajitas

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Pancakes

Map

More near Deerfield to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston