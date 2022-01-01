Crepes in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve crepes
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
|Nutella Banana Crepes
|$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
|Veggie Crepes
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs, spinach and mushrooms rolled into
three crepes, served with a side of hollandaise
|Plain Crepes
|$8.99
Add your favorite topping