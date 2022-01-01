Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Deerfield

Go
Deerfield restaurants
Toast

Deerfield restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
12351e5c-cd6c-4d44-a0cd-b1a065bcbf9f image

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Banana Crepes$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
Veggie Crepes$10.99
Scrambled eggs, spinach and mushrooms rolled into
three crepes, served with a side of hollandaise
Plain Crepes$8.99
Add your favorite topping
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield

Hummus

Waffles

Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Omelettes

French Toast

Salmon

Map

More near Deerfield to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston