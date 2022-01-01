French toast in Deerfield

Deerfield restaurants that serve french toast

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

French Toast$7.99
Add your favorite topping
