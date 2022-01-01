French toast in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve french toast
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Texas French Toast
|$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).