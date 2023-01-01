Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Deerfield

Go
Deerfield restaurants
Toast

Deerfield restaurants that serve lox

Banner pic

 

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOX AND SCHMEARS$17.99
More about Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Bennie$16.99
Toasted English with cold nova lox and tomato. Topped with rich holladaise sauce and finish with scallions and capers
Lox Plate$15.99
EGGSPECIALLY GOOD LOX PLATTER
Delicate slice of Nova Scotia lox and
a fresh bagel plated with red onions,
scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes,
olives and cream cheese
More about Eggspresso

Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield

Waffles

Cheesecake

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Pancakes

Hot Chocolate

Quesadillas

Map

More near Deerfield to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston