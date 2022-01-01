Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Deerfield

Deerfield restaurants
Deerfield restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs of

200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon Dinner$31.00
Fresh salmon fillet dinner comes complete with Carson’s award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.
Salmon Sandwich$24.00
Fresh salmon fillet sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
More about Carson's Ribs of
Yianni's Opa image

 

Yianni's Opa

2535 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$24.00
Atlantic salmon filet chargrilled with lemon and olive oil
More about Yianni's Opa

