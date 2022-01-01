Salmon in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve salmon
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Carson's Ribs of
Carson's Ribs of
200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Cedar Plank Salmon Dinner
|$31.00
Fresh salmon fillet dinner comes complete with Carson’s award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$24.00
Fresh salmon fillet sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.