Steak sandwiches in Deerfield

Deerfield restaurants
Deerfield restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH$21.99
CHARBROILED SKIRT STEAK WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON A TOASTED CIABATTA BREAD - SERVED WITH APPLE COLESLAW AND PICKLE CHOOSE SIDE OF WAFFLE FRIES, CRISPY POTATOES, SAUTEED GREEN BEANS, SIDE SALAD OR FRUIT SALAD
More about Brunch Factory - 1111 Milwaukee Avenue
Carson's Ribs of Deerfield -

200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Steak Sandwich$25.00
10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared with our charcrust. Served on toasted French bread with caramelized onions. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw, and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
More about Carson's Ribs of Deerfield -

