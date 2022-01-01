Tacos in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
649 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield
|Tacos
|$10.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
|Taco Ala Carta
|$3.50
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
FRENCH FRIES
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.49
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream