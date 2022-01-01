Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington
We're the Wilmington Area's beloved Hot Dog Joint that's been creating intergenerational memories...since 1935!
Known for the Secret Sauce we put on our split-grilled Dogs, that are served on a steamed oval roll...but we also offer Better Burgers, Sumptuous Steaks, Super Subs, Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts, and a whole lot of other great Deerhead foods!
When will we see you today?
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
620 S Maryland Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 S Maryland Ave
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wilm - Picnic Tent
Come in and enjoy!
Timothy's on the Riverfront
Casual Riverside Dining
Wilm - Beer Concessions 1st
Come in and enjoy!
Wilm - 1st Base
Come in and enjoy!