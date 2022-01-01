Go
Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington

We're the Wilmington Area's beloved Hot Dog Joint that's been creating intergenerational memories...since 1935!
Known for the Secret Sauce we put on our split-grilled Dogs, that are served on a steamed oval roll...but we also offer Better Burgers, Sumptuous Steaks, Super Subs, Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts, and a whole lot of other great Deerhead foods!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

620 S Maryland Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (271 reviews)
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering

620 S Maryland Ave

Wilmington DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
