Go
Toast

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

Come experience the beautiful all new Dee's interior and incredible new menu items!

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR$11.00
ROMAINE, CROUTONS, CREAMY CAESAR, SHAVED PARMESAN
FAMOUS FOCACCIA$11.00
CLASSICO$16.00
SIGNATURE SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
CHICKEN PARMESAN$24.00
PARMESAN RISOTTO, WILTED CHERRY TOMATO
PENNE & SHRIMP$24.00
PAN SEARED SHRIMP, GARLIC, ONION, DICED TOMATO, BROCOLI, IN A LIGHT TOMATO SAUCE
PEPPERONI$19.00
CREATE A PIE$12.00
GREEK SALAD$12.00
ROMAINE, SCALLION, DILL, DICED TOMATO, FETA, OLIVES BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
DEES SALAD$12.00
Spring Mix, Apple Slivers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
DEES CALAMARI$16.00
SERVED WITH MARINARA & CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIPPING SAUCE
See full menu

Location

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue

Forest Hills NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Queens Bagels and Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alberto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metro Taco

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

Nick's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston