Dee’s Diner

Dee's Diner is a traditional family style Diner open for breakfast and lunch.
Come on in and try a fresh home cooked meal. Clean, family friendly atmosphere. Come on in, relax, slow down to the speed of life have a great meal and enjoy.

1900 Brewerton Road

1900 Brewerton Road

Mattydale NY

Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
