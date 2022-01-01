Dee’s Diner

Heid's of Liverpool

At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.

Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”

