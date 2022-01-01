Go
Toast

Dee's Place - Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

7508 Ambassador Row

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
Southern Peach Cobbler$5.00
Fried Chicken$16.00
6 Party Wings
Buffalo Wings$12.00
(6) Chicken Tenders$16.00
Mac 'N Cheese$4.00
Sprite$1.50
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Homemade Banana Pudding$5.00
(3) Jerk Chicken Tacos$15.00
See full menu

Location

7508 Ambassador Row

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kay's Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Kay's American Home Style Food and Japanese Sushi is a beloved North Dallas icon, drawing customers from near and far for over 25 years

Village Baking Co Commissary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Derby

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokey John's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston