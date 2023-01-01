Go
A map showing the location of Deet's BBQ - Catering_FT 104View gallery

Deet's BBQ - Catering_FT 104

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4032 North Holland-Sylvania Road

Toledo, OH 43623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4032 North Holland-Sylvania Road, Toledo OH 43623

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Sylvania
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Monroe St Sylvania, OH 43560
View restaurantnext
Chicago Post Cafe - 5658 W Central Ave - Toledo Ohio 43615 - 419-537-2299
orange star4.9 • 8
5658 W Central AVE Toledo, OH 43615
View restaurantnext
Mainstreet Ventures - Ciao!
orange starNo Reviews
6064 Monroe St Sylvania, OH 43560
View restaurantnext
Poco Piatti - Toledo
orange starNo Reviews
6710 W Central Ave #1 Toledo, OH 43617
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Toledo, OH
orange star4.1 • 57
5215 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
J&G Pizza Palace/Upside Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
5692 Main St Sylvania, OH 43560
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Toledo

J Maes Home Cooking - Glendale
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3312 Glendale Ave Toledo, OH 43614
View restaurantnext
QQ Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,022
3324 Secor Suite 4 Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
San Marcos Taqueria - 2060 W Laskey
orange star4.0 • 824
2060 W Laskey Toledo, OH 43613
View restaurantnext
Middle East Market
orange star4.6 • 521
4623 W Bancroft St. Toledo, OH 43615
View restaurantnext
Ice Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 515
405 Madison Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Chop House Toledo - Chop House Toledo
orange star4.3 • 433
300 N Summit St Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Toledo

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Deet's BBQ - Catering_FT 104

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston