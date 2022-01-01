Go
Deet's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2963 Navarre Ave #103 • $$

Avg 4.3 (968 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)$14.99
Chopped beef brisket on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
Personal Sampler$19.99
Pick 3 Meats & 2 Sides. Includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Sausage)
Sm. Brisket n' Beans$3.99
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced wit brisket and pork meat!
Big Pete$12.99
Chopped brisket, heat BBQ, pulled pork, sweet BBQ, creamy coleslaw.
Rustic Corn Muffin$1.99
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese$3.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese$7.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Full Rack Ribs$19.99
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
Pulled Pork (2H)$7.99
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
Sweet N' Smokey Wings (10)$16.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2963 Navarre Ave #103

Oregon OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
