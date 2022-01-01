Go
Toast

Deet's BBQ

Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1385 Contant Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1095 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg. Green Beans$7.99
Simple & delicious!
Ballreich's Chips$1.99
Ballreich's original!
Dozen Corn Muffins$10.99
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!
Lg. Redskin Potato Salad$7.99
Sm. Creamy Cole Slaw$3.99
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!
Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese$7.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lg. Creamy Cole Slaw$7.99
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!
Lil' Chopped Salad$3.99
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes.
Sm. Green Beans$3.99
Simple & delicious!
Sm. Brisket n' Beans$3.99
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1385 Contant Street

Maumee OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Juan - Maumee

No reviews yet

Smile you are at Don Juan’s, see you tomorrow!

Perrysburg : Zingos

No reviews yet

DINE IN and CARRYOUT!!

Swig

No reviews yet

A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub

WedgeWing Restaurant

No reviews yet

Down Home Cookin'

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston