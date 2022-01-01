Go
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.

10000 Fremont Pike

Popular Items

Lg. Mac n Cheese$7.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese$3.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings$16.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
Pork Sand$10.99
Pork Plate$15.99
Pulled pork sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Dozen Corn Muffins$10.99
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!
Full Rack Ribs$19.99
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.
Family Sampler$39.99
Pick any 2 meats, pick 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, and 1 tub of sauce.
*Feeds 3-4
Rustic Corn Muffin$1.99
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
Personal Sampler$19.99
Pick 3 meats*, pick 2 sides, includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread.
*Pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket, smoked polish sausage, ribs
Location

10000 Fremont Pike

Rossford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
