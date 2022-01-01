Deet's BBQ
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.
10000 Fremont Pike
Popular Items
Location
10000 Fremont Pike
Rossford OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shokudo Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Cocina De Carlos
Thank you for your order, please stop inside or call us with your ticket # & car info to (419) 872-0200 when you arrive and we will take the food out to your car, thanks
Perrysburg : Zingos
DINE IN and CARRYOUT!!
WedgeWing Restaurant
Down Home Cookin'