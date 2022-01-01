Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Defiance

Defiance restaurants
Defiance restaurants that serve chili

Fired Stone Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Fired Stone Tavern

211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance

Avg 4.8 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Bang Shrimp$11.00
Fried Shrimp / Thai Chili Sauce / Siracha Sauce / Garlic Sesame Slaw /
More about Fired Stone Tavern
The Drop Zone Pizzeria image

 

The Drop Zone Pizzeria

13995 Fruit Ridge Rd, Defiance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Red Chili$1.00
More about The Drop Zone Pizzeria

