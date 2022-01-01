Steak salad in Defiance
Defiance restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Fired Stone Tavern
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Fired Stone Tavern
211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance
|Fajita Steak Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens / Sliced Ribeye / Grilled Peppers / Grilled Onions / Corn Salsa / Tomato Salsa / Avocado / Tortilla Strips / Cheddar Cheese / Jalapeño Ranch /
More about The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC - 651 Clinton St
The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC - 651 Clinton St
651 Clinton St, Defiance
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
Locally raised sirloin steak on a bed of romaine with red onion, candied walnuts, cherry tomato, Denmark imported blue cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing.