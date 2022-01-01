Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Defiance

Go
Defiance restaurants
Toast

Defiance restaurants that serve steak salad

Fired Stone Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Fired Stone Tavern

211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance

Avg 4.8 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Steak Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens / Sliced Ribeye / Grilled Peppers / Grilled Onions / Corn Salsa / Tomato Salsa / Avocado / Tortilla Strips / Cheddar Cheese / Jalapeño Ranch /
More about Fired Stone Tavern
Banner pic

 

The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC - 651 Clinton St

651 Clinton St, Defiance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.00
Locally raised sirloin steak on a bed of romaine with red onion, candied walnuts, cherry tomato, Denmark imported blue cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing.
More about The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC - 651 Clinton St

