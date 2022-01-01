Tacos in Defiance
The Drop Zone Pizzeria
13995 Fruit Ridge Rd, Defiance
|14" Taco Pizza
|$18.00
Beans, Ground Beef, Chorizo,Red Onions, Black Olives, 4 Cheese Blend, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Chips, Served With Side Salsa & Sour Cream
|12" Taco Pizza
|$15.00
Beans, Ground Beef, Chorizo,Red Onions, Black Olives, 4 Cheese Blend, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Chips, Served With Side Salsa & Sour Cream
|10" Taco Pizza
|$11.00
Beans, Ground Beef, Chorizo,Red Onions, Black Olives, 4 Cheese Blend, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Chips, Served With Side Salsa & Sour Cream