Defiance Ridge Vineyards
Come in and enjoy!
2711 South Hwy 94 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2711 South Hwy 94
Defiance MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chandler Hill Vineyards
Thank you!
Wicked Greenz
Our goal is to make eating healthier easier, faster, and more enjoyable!
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch
Serving Breakfast & Brunch Food items
made from scratch. Real Fast.
Dine-In or Curbside Pick Up!
The Quarry Wine Garden
Come in and enjoy!