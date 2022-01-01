Grilled chicken in Defuniak Springs
Defuniak Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about 4C BBQ Family Restaurant
4C BBQ Family Restaurant
1045 US 331 S., Defuniak Springs
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1310 US Hwy 331 South, DeFuniak Springs
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)