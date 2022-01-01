Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Defuniak Springs

Go
Defuniak Springs restaurants
Toast

Defuniak Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken

4C BBQ Family Restaurant image

 

4C BBQ Family Restaurant

1045 US 331 S., Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$11.99
More about 4C BBQ Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1310 US Hwy 331 South, DeFuniak Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Defuniak Springs

Quesadillas

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Defuniak Springs to explore

Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Miramar Beach

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Destin

No reviews yet

Niceville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemary Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston