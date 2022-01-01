Quesadillas in Defuniak Springs
Defuniak Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about 4C BBQ Family Restaurant
4C BBQ Family Restaurant
1045 US 331 S., Defuniak Springs
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1310 US Hwy 331 South, DeFuniak Springs
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)