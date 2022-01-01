Go
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

Est. 1933

425 7th Street West

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Parmesan crusted chicken breast served over spaghetti with classic tomato sauce and baked mozzarella
Tortelloni Bolognese$17.00
Ricotta, aged Parmesan, provolone, Fontina, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses wrapped in tortelloni pasta with spicy Italian sausage and creamy Roma tomato sauce
DeGidio House Salad$7.00
Italian vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, tear-drop tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese and marinated red onions
Lasagna$17.00
Layers of pasta with Italian sausage, ricotta, Italian cheeses and classic tomato sauce
Tagliatelle Bolognese$16.00
Spicy Italian sausage, creamy roma tomato sauce tossed with tagliatelle
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Fettuccini with our rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
Spicy blackened, pan seared shrimp with fettuccine, roasted tomatoes and rich Alfredo sauce
Location

425 7th Street West

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
