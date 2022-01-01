Go
DeGrand Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

623 Depere Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (290 reviews)

Popular Items

16" The de Grand Pizza$21.45
12" The de Grand Pizza$17.45
Ham & Cheese Omelet$8.55
Meat Lover’s Omelet$9.65
Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.25
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.45
Chicken Alfredo$14.25
Loaded Cheese Steak Omelet$9.65
Hash Browns$3.25
Belgian Waffle$6.55
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

623 Depere Rd

Denmark WI

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
