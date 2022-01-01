Degrees Plato
Taproom & Bottle Shop serving Mexican food!
4251 McCarthur Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
4251 McCarthur Blvd.
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jo's Modern Thai
Thai American restaurant in Oakland's Laurel District, offering a tropical menu of food & cocktails.
sufganiyot pre-order
redefining donuts in oakland, ca
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
Here at La Perla, we are serving up some of the best tasting Puerto Rican Cuisine in the Bay Area at our new location! 3409 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, Ca!
Bombera
Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..