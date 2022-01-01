Go
Degrees Plato

Taproom & Bottle Shop serving Mexican food!

4251 McCarthur Blvd.

Popular Items

House Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Guacamole seasoned with lime juice, serrano pepper & red onion. Topped with cilantro & queso fresco. House chips served with roasted tomatillo & casera salsas
Milanesa de Pollo Torta (Chicken)$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Oaxaca cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole. Served with “escabeche” house pickled vegetables, tomatillo salsa & house chips.
Pa Pa Taquitos$9.00
3 fried taquitos stuffed with potato, light melted cheese, & sliced carrots. Topped with Shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca, caramelized onions & side of Xitomate salsa.
Carnitas Torta$14.00
Michoacan style carnitas melted, Oaxaca cheese, pickled jicama slaw, black beans refritos and guacamole. Served with mixed green salad.
Quesadilla Gringa$12.00
Flour tortilla, Oaxacan cheese served w/ side of guacamole & salsas
Choice of:
Chicken tomatillo tinga
Steak (add $2)
Roasted zucchini & caramelized onion
Chicken Tacos (3)$12.00
Chicken tomatillo tinga, crema, black beans, queso fresco & cilantro
Yo Soy Choriqueso$12.00
House made tofu chorizo grilled with oaxaca cheese, black bean refritos, guacamole, lettuce tomato & onion
Carnitas Tacos (3)$12.00
Three carnitas tacos with pico de gallo salsa & cilantro.
Soy Chorizo Tacos (3)$12.00
House-made tofu chorizo, cabbage slaw, guacamole, queso fresco & cilantro
Flautas de Pollo$11.00
4 hand rolled chicken tomatillo tinga flautas topped with shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca & tomatillo salsa.
Location

Oakland CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
