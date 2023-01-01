Go
Banner picView gallery

Deja Brew Bar & Grille - 5219 W 95th St

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5219 W 95th St

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5219 W 95th St, Oak Lawn IL 60453

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fry the Coop - Oak Lawn
orange star4.5 • 757
5128 95th St Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Cork and Bean
orange starNo Reviews
4931 W 95th St Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Pizza Pub - 103rd
orange starNo Reviews
4624 W 103RD ST Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Francesca's on 95th -
orange starNo Reviews
6248 W. 95TH ST. OAK LAWN, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Byrd's Hot Chicken - Oak Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
6256 West 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Lawn

Fry the Coop - Oak Lawn
orange star4.5 • 757
5128 95th St Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Las Cerezas Oak Lawn - 9513 S Cicero ave
orange star5.0 • 27
9513 S Cicero ave Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oak Lawn

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Deja Brew Bar & Grille - 5219 W 95th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston