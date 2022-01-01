Go
Deja Moo

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9749 NE 119th Way • $$

Avg 4 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Deja Moo$14.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Beecher's White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Tipsy Sauce
Lil Beast$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Blue Cheese,
Bacon-Jalapeno Relish, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Mother Clucker$15.00
Crisp Fried Chicken Strips, Pickles, Shredded Romaine, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Moo Sauce
Ol Glory$15.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Yellow Onion, Dill Pickles, Moo Sauce
Wine Snob$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Caramelized Onions, Alfalfa Sprouts, Truffle Aioli
Kid Burger$9.00
Beef patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Orange Slices, Fries
Craft Brew$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Onion Ring, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet BBQ Sauce
Kid Chicken Strips$7.50
Breaded + Fried, House Made Ranch, Orange Slices, Fries
Backdraft$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Moo Sauce, Fresh Habanero (If you Dare!)
Location

9749 NE 119th Way

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
