Deja Roux Cajun & Soul

Cajun & Soul Food

13148 Bellaire Ct

Popular Items

Hushpuppies$7.00
Cornbread Hushpuppies laced with mild Jalapenos, served with Jen's Homemade Remoulade
4/23 - 3:00pm Serving - Cerebral Brewery Crawfish Boil
Live Crawfish boiled and served 3:00pm, April 23, 2022 with all the fixins
4/30 - 5:00pm Serving - Land Locked Ales Brewery Crawfish Boil
Live Crawfish boiled and served 5:00pm, April 30, 2022 with all the fixins
Fried Green Tomatoes$7.00
"Famous" Southern Fried Green Tomatoes. Krispy on the outside, and Juicy on the inside! Served with Jen's Homemade Remoulade or Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
4/16 - 5:00pm Serving - Longtable Brewery Crawfish Boil
Live Crawfish boiled and served 5:00pm, April 16, 2022 with all the fixins
Boudreaux Burger
The Boudreaux Burger comes with a 1/4lb all Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions on a Toasted Brioche Bun slathered with Genuine Homemade Mississippi Come Back Sauce, Alabama's tried to own Come Back, but sorry, it ain't so! (Double has Double Meat & Double American Cheese)
Boudreaux & Thibodeaux were talking one afternoon, and Boudreaux tells Thibodeaux, "You know, I tink I'm ready for a little vacation. But dis year I wants to do sumting different. De las' few years, I took your suggestions about where to go. Three years ago you said I should go to Hawaii, an' I did an' Marie got pregnant. De next year you said to go to de Bahamas. Marie got pregnant again. And last year you told me to go to Tahiti. Sure enough, Marie got pregnant again. Dis year I wants to to someplace cheaper so I can bring her wid me !"
Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy$17.00
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy - Tasty seasoned hand-breaded Gulf Shrimp in a crispy french roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickles, Remoulade Sauce.
***Add a Side of Cajun Fries for $3.00***
***Add a Side of Sweet Southern Coleslaw for $2.50***
Choice 1: "Eating Here!"
4/23 - 7:00pm Serving - Cerebral Brewery Crawfish Boil
Live Crawfish boiled and served 7:00pm, April 23, 2022 with all the fixins
4/23 - 5:00pm Serving - Cerebral Brewery Crawfish Boil
Live Crawfish boiled and served 5:00pm, April 23, 2022 with all the fixins
13148 Bellaire Ct

Thornton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
