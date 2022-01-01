Go
Deja Brew

We are family owned and operated café. call an order in for a quick pickup or bring your laptop and set up for the day. Fresh brewed coffee and homemade menu items with a cozy comfortable atmosphere is what we are all about!

704 East Broadway

Popular Items

BEC$6.55
SEC$6.55
Egg Sandwich$6.00
Bagel$3.00
Fatty Wrap$10.00
Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.
Bubba Biscuit$8.00
Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.
Hot Coffee$1.75
Iced Coffee$2.30
Berry Good Smoothie$6.35
Iced Latte$3.75
Location

704 East Broadway

South Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
