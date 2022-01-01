Go
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte

Enjoy a cup of coffee or a great meal at Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, a local company with roots in the Meridian community. Enjoy a cup of our delicious locally roasted coffee, specialty coffees or one of our full breakfast, lunch or our full dinner options. We also offer a full bar, live music, catering services and have the space to a host private parties.

FRENCH FRIES

112 E Idaho • $$

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha$3.35
dark or white chocolate in steamed milk with espresso
Grandpa's Biscuits$12.99
two fresh biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy served with two eggs and home fries
Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
fresh croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.
Peppers, onions or tomato available on request
Deja Brew$3.25
vanilla breve with brewed cofee, otopped with honey drizzle and cinnamon
Cobb$12.99
freshly carbed turkey, bacon, avocado, cheese, boiled egg, and tomato ona bed of chopped romaine and your choice of dressing
Bobbie's Breakfast Bowl$13.99
a bed of crispy home fries, choice of ham or bacon smotherd in housemade country gravy, topped iwth two eggs and a sprinkle of monterey jack cheese
Iced Tea$1.90
Fresh brewed green or black tea over ice
Deja Benedicts
Hot Chocolate$3.00
chocolate steamed with milk
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 E Idaho

Meridian ID

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
