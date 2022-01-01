Go
Deke's Bagels Guilford

1013 Boston Post Road

Popular Items

The Niantic$11.75
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
Large Coffee$3.26
16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
Egg Sandwich$8.50
Single Bagel$1.86
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Small Coffee$2.51
Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
Lox and Bagel$12.75
Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$11.75
Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company
Orsini Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.90
Dirt Bomb$2.25
Location

1013 Boston Post Road

Guilford CT

Sunday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
