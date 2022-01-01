Go
Deke's Bagels Niantic

Indoor or outdoor seating. WIFI available.
Deke's Bagels are unique, familiar, and delicious!

157 West Main Street

Popular Items

Single Bagel$1.95
Hash Browns$2.00
Orsini Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.80
Dirt Bomb$2.75
The Niantic$10.25
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Lox and Bagel$10.90
Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
Blueberry Muffin$2.25
Egg Sandwich$5.69
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$8.20
Location

157 West Main Street

Niantic CT

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
