Del Mar by Rooted

Farm-driven market menu vegetarian and vegan options, with main features revolving around Seasonal fish prepared with classic technique and seasonally forward flavors.

3200 N Pecos St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened California Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Saffron Aioli, Toasted Whole Grain Sourdough served with French Fries (make them Creole Fries for +$1)
(Gluten Free without Bread)
Salmon Bowl$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Tempura Fried Gulf Shrimp, TNT Oil, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Yum Yum Sauce, Amoroso Roll served with Creole French Fries
Miso Glazed Salmon$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Street Corn Elote Cup$5.00
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
Seoul Bowl$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Chojang BBQ Sauce, Rice, House Made Kimchi, Pickled Baby Bell Peppers, Scallions
Fries$6.00
Location

3200 N Pecos St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
