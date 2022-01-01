Del Mar American restaurants you'll love
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beeside Balcony
1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Feta Fries
|$10.00
Rosemany Fries
Feta
Truffle Ketchup
Garlic Aioli
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer)
Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
Arugula
Roasted Golden Beets
Goat cheese w/ Honey
Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar)
Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey)
Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove)
Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
|Beeside Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Olives
Feta
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Onions- (can remove)
SALADS • GRILL
Zel’s Del Mar
1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
Marinara Sauce, Cupping Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano
|Margarita Pizza
|$15.00
Marinara Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
|Lemongrass Caesar
|$15.00
Baby romaine, chaved parmigiano, toasted chashews, won-ton chips & lemongrass ceasar dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jake's Del Mar
1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
|Popular items
|Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
|Mixed Seafood Pot
|$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Beer battered fresh fish, tartar sauce
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Viewpoint Brewing Co.
2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar