Del Mar American restaurants you'll love

Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Beeside Balcony image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Feta Fries$10.00
Rosemany Fries
Feta
Truffle Ketchup
Garlic Aioli
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer)
Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula
Roasted Golden Beets
Goat cheese w/ Honey
Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar)
Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey)
Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove)
Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
Beeside Salad$12.00
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Olives
Feta
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Onions- (can remove)
More about Beeside Balcony
Zel’s Del Mar image

SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza$17.00
Marinara Sauce, Cupping Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano
Margarita Pizza$15.00
Marinara Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Lemongrass Caesar$15.00
Baby romaine, chaved parmigiano, toasted chashews, won-ton chips & lemongrass ceasar dressing
More about Zel’s Del Mar
Jake's Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jake's Del Mar

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
Mixed Seafood Pot$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered fresh fish, tartar sauce
More about Jake's Del Mar
Viewpoint Brewing Co. image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Viewpoint Brewing Co.

2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (1611 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Viewpoint Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Monarch Ocean Pub

1555 Camino Del Mar, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Monarch Ocean Pub

