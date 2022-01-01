Del Mar salad spots you'll love

Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper)

Chicken (Beeside spices)

Pita (egg, flour)

Arugula

Tomatoes

Red Onions

Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)

VEGGIE GYRO- also add:

Artichoke Hummus

Cucumbers

Avocado

ALLERGIES

Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas)

Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus)

Onions (can remove)

Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus

Egg- Pita???

