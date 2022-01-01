Del Mar salad spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beeside Balcony image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gratin De Pasta$25.00
Spaghetti Noodles
Red Sauce (tomatoes, carrots, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, basil, egg, butter, feta, parsley, chili flakes, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaf)
Bechemel (butter, flour, cream)
Ground lamb Meatballs (Leg of Lamb, Onions, Egg, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Seasoning Salt, Onion, Garlic, Mint, Basil)
Feta
ALLERGIES
Gluten
Dairy
Butter
Onions
Garlic
Eggs
Gyro
Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper)
Chicken (Beeside spices)
Pita (egg, flour)
Arugula
Tomatoes
Red Onions
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
VEGGIE GYRO- also add:
Artichoke Hummus
Cucumbers
Avocado
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas)
Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus)
Onions (can remove)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus
Egg- Pita???
Side Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Brussel Sprouts
Bacon
Red Onions
EVOO
Salt
Pepper
ALLERGIES
Meat- Bacon
Onions
More about Beeside Balcony
Viewpoint Brewing Co. image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Viewpoint Brewing Co.

2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (1611 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEAT BALLS$15.00
More about Viewpoint Brewing Co.
Seasalt Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Seasalt Del Mar

2282 Carmel Valley Rd, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (1621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seasalt Del Mar

