Del Mar salad spots you'll love

Beeside Balcony
1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Gratin De Pasta
|$25.00
Spaghetti Noodles
Red Sauce (tomatoes, carrots, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, basil, egg, butter, feta, parsley, chili flakes, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaf)
Bechemel (butter, flour, cream)
Ground lamb Meatballs (Leg of Lamb, Onions, Egg, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Seasoning Salt, Onion, Garlic, Mint, Basil)
Feta
ALLERGIES
Gluten
Dairy
Butter
Onions
Garlic
Eggs
|Gyro
Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper)
Chicken (Beeside spices)
Pita (egg, flour)
Arugula
Tomatoes
Red Onions
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
VEGGIE GYRO- also add:
Artichoke Hummus
Cucumbers
Avocado
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas)
Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus)
Onions (can remove)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus
Egg- Pita???
|Side Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Brussel Sprouts
Bacon
Red Onions
EVOO
Salt
Pepper
ALLERGIES
Meat- Bacon
Onions
Viewpoint Brewing Co.
2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar
|MEAT BALLS
|$15.00