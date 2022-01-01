Del Mar seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Del Mar

Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Ponte Vecchio

2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna de Carne$24.00
5 layer 4 cheese and Bolognese lasagna.
Bruschetta$8.00
Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
More about Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

2730 Via de La Valle, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
giant meatball$13.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta (meatball is made with veal + pork + beef, not available gluten free)
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot (gluten free pasta available upon request)
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (not available gluten free)
More about CUCINA enoteca
Jake's Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jake's Del Mar

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
Mixed Seafood Pot$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered fresh fish, tartar sauce
More about Jake's Del Mar
Poseidon image

 

Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Chowder$14.00
Spread & Bread$14.00
2 Grilled Fish Tacos$20.00
More about Poseidon
Seasalt Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Seasalt Del Mar

2282 Carmel Valley Rd, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (1621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seasalt Del Mar
Coya Peruvian Secret image

SEAFOOD

Coya Peruvian Secret

1140 Camino del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (1158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PERUVIAN QUINOA$17.00
SHORT RIB$39.00
More about Coya Peruvian Secret

