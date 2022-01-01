Burritos in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Milton's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Flour or Wheat Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa fresca and choice of Home Fries or Hash browns.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Hightide Burrito
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
|Egg Burrito
|$8.00
WestBrew - Del Mar
1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar
|WestBrew Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Swordfish Burrito
|$12.95
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.50
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
|Black Bean Burrito
|$8.25
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.