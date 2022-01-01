Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Milton's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour or Wheat Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa fresca and choice of Home Fries or Hash browns.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hightide Burrito$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
Egg Burrito$8.00
WestBrew - Del Mar

1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WestBrew Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Swordfish Burrito$12.95
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Chicken Burrito$12.50
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Black Bean Burrito$8.25
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage or ham, sour cream & house made salsa
