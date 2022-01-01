Cheeseburgers in Del Mar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Cheeseburger
|$20.00
Half pound Angus, cheddar cheese on homemade challah bun. Served with choice of fries or chips and a pickle and cole slaw
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.00
Half pound Angus, two slices of our thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese on homemade challah bun. Served with choice of fries or chips and a pickle and cole slaw
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jake's Del Mar
1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese