Cheeseburgers in Del Mar

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$20.00
Half pound Angus, cheddar cheese on homemade challah bun. Served with choice of fries or chips and a pickle and cole slaw
Bacon Cheeseburger$22.00
Half pound Angus, two slices of our thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese on homemade challah bun. Served with choice of fries or chips and a pickle and cole slaw
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jake's Del Mar

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$14.00
