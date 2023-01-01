Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Tamarindo Del Mar image

 

Tamarindo Del Mar

1555 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
Shredded Marinated Chicken, Jack Cheese, Verde + Ranchero Sauces, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, Cotija, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice
More about Tamarindo Del Mar
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Guajillo Enchiladas$19.95
Grilled and combined with our three cheese blend and topped with a guajillo cream sauce
4 Chicken Enchiladas - Fam Style$47.95
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$11.95
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
More about En Fuego Cantina & Grill

