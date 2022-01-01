Chicken salad in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve chicken salad
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, shredded green cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, oranges, rice noodles and wontons tossed with ginger sesame dressing.
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Chopped lettuce tossed with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, Jack and cheddar cheeses with avocado and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Milton's tried and true chicken salad recipe on your choice of bread. Choice of additions include: lettuce, tomato and red onion
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Homemade curry chicken salad served on organic greens with cucumber, carrots, arugula & tomato
|Basil Pecan Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Homemade basil pecan chicken salad served on organic greens with tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Chicken Tostada Salad
|$14.50
Shredded chicken, romaine with tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and cheese in a crispy pico de gallo tortilla bowl