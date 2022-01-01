Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, shredded green cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, oranges, rice noodles and wontons tossed with ginger sesame dressing.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$20.00
Chopped lettuce tossed with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, Jack and cheddar cheeses with avocado and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Salad$16.00
Milton's tried and true chicken salad recipe on your choice of bread. Choice of additions include: lettuce, tomato and red onion
More about Milton's
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$14.50
Homemade curry chicken salad served on organic greens with cucumber, carrots, arugula & tomato
Basil Pecan Chicken Salad$14.50
Homemade basil pecan chicken salad served on organic greens with tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tostada Salad$14.50
Shredded chicken, romaine with tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and cheese in a crispy pico de gallo tortilla bowl
More about En Fuego Cantina & Grill
676e0433-0928-4228-9536-2e702652f12f image

SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Del Mar Warm Chicken Salad$16.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, caramelized red onion, grape tomatoes, feta & basil balsamic dressing
More about Zel’s Del Mar

