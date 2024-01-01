Cookies in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve cookies
More about Milton's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Black & White Cookie (Mini)
|$3.25
|Black & White Cookie (Large)
|$6.00
|Double Raspberry Cookie
|$6.95
More about Stratford Court Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Cookies
|$2.25
More about BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - DEL MAR
BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - DEL MAR
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Macadamia Royal Cookie
|$1.95
Hawaiian macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.
|Lemon Cooler Cookie
|$1.95
Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.