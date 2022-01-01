Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Del Mar
/
Del Mar
/
Croissants
Del Mar restaurants that serve croissants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
Avg 4.7
(213 reviews)
Croissant Sandwich
$13.75
Your choice of sandwich with a side of fresh fruit or homefried potatoes.
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Poseidon
1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
No reviews yet
Croissant sandwich
$17.00
More about Poseidon
Browse other tasty dishes in Del Mar
Fish Tacos
Short Ribs
Cheese Pizza
Baja Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
Avocado Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
More near Del Mar to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Poway
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston