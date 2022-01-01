Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve croissants

Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$13.75
Your choice of sandwich with a side of fresh fruit or homefried potatoes.
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Poseidon image

 

Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant sandwich$17.00
More about Poseidon

